Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams

After nearly six years of marriage, Moore and Adams announced their separation in January 2015. The This Is Us star’s rep told Us that the split was “a respectful, amicable parting of ways” for the exes, even though Moore later called out her former spouse in 2019 for allegedly being emotionally abusive. In finalizing their divorce, Moore and Adams — who didn’t have children — went through a custody battle over their eight pets: six cats and two dogs. The furry pals were under Moore’s care when they split, and she ultimately sought financial support from Adams for the animals. When their divorce was finalized in 2016, neither party was set to receive any spousal support.