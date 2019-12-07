Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

The Twilight costars’ romance was a subject of interest among fans and the press alike. The duo began dating in 2009, not long after Stewart split with her Speak co-star Michael Angarano. However, the young heartthrobs’ romance encountered a major bump in the road when Stewart was caught cheating on Pattinson with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, in July 2012.

They split after the scandal broke, but reconciled later that year. They officially called it quits in 2013. When they initially split in 2012, Stewart moved out of their shared home. However, RadarOnline also reported that the pair ran into an issue when deciding who should take their dogs, Bear and Bernie. In 2013, Pattinson reportedly became the sole caretaker of the pups.