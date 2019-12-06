Pets Sophie Turner and More Celebs Who Grew Attached to Their Pets on Set By Emily Longeretta December 6, 2019 Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures 7 8 / 7 Bradley Cooper In A Star Is Born, Cooper actually brought his own dog, Charlie, on to be his costar. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News