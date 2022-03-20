Ciara and Russell Wilson

The couple, who started dating in 2015, opened up about their decision to remain celibate until marriage.

“I asked her, ‘What would you do if we took all that other stuff off the table and did it Jesus’ way, no sex?’” Wilson said during an interview at The Rock Church in July 2015. “I knew God had brought me into her life to bless her and for her to bless me and to bless so many people with the impact that she has and I have. We’re not going to be perfect, by any means.”

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot one year later and welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna, the following year. The singer gave birth to their son, Win, in July 2020.