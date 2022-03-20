Hilary Duff

Duff, who dated Joel Madden in the early 2000s, was candid about her desire to remain celibate.

“It’s harder having a boyfriend who’s older because people just assume. But [virginity] is definitely something I like about myself. It doesn’t mean I haven’t thought about sex, because everyone I know has had it and you want to fit in,” she told Elle magazine in 2006. “But when they talk about it, it doesn’t sound special, like you would imagine it to be.”

Four years later, the Disney alum married Mike Comrie in August 2010. They welcomed their son, Luca, in March 2012 before calling it quits two years later.

Duff moved on with Matthew Koma and the couple share daughters Banks (born in 2018) and Mae (born in 2021). They tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in December 2019.