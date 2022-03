Nick Cannon

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said that I should probably be celibate because I had shared that news, that Bre was pregnant,” Cannon explained during a conversation with Angela Yee on his talk show in January 2022, referring to the model who is expecting his eight child. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. … I was [celibate] because I was dealing with [this].”