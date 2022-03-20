Yvonne Orji

The Insecure alum has previously discussed her decision to remain celibate for personal and religious reasons.

“There was a woman on campus who did the Bible study. She was a med student, she was beautiful and when I heard it, I was like, ‘Do what?’ And she was 26. She was a virgin too. And she was like, ‘I want to honor Him. it’s the least that I could do,'” Orji said on The Breakfast Club in 2016. “And I’m real competitive — I have three older brothers — I don’t know why that was the thing I was competitive about. But I was like, ‘She can do it. I can do it.’