Busy Philipps

The Busy Tonight host was into crystals long before it was trendy. “Crystals are so hot but I, literally, when I moved to Los Angeles I had this crystal that a friend gave me for good luck, and I carried it with me everywhere,” she told Us in August 2018. “It was a clear quartz with a point on one end, flat on the other. I carried it with me for years. Every audition. Everywhere.”

The Scottsdale, Arizona-raised star still finds herself wearing crystals “almost daily” and decorating her home with them: “I have a bunch of crystals at my house, and I’ll occasionally — if I feel like I need a rose quartz moment or whatever, a rutilated quartz or whatever — I’ll throw it in my bag.”