Nia Long

The NCIS: Los Angeles actress keeps her good luck charm with her at all times. “I have a very small pink angel, it’s like the size of a quarter but it’s made out of rose quartz,” she told Us in May 2016 of her talisman. “When my grandmother passed away I was taking my youngest son to buy crystals because I had a couple crystals and he thought they were the most amazing things, and so as we were leaving the guy said, ‘Here, keep this with you. It’s a lucky angel.’ And it’s just like my lucky little thing. My grandmother had just passed away and her favorite color was pink so I was like, I wonder if this is a sign that she’s with me or her saying hello, so I just keep that in my wallet.”