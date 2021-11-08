Christy Turlington Burns (3:46:45)

When the supermodel competed in the 2021 NYC Marathon, it marked the 10th anniversary of her first time running the five-borough race. It was also the first marathon she ran with her and husband Ed Burns’ daughter, Grace, who was born in 2003. Burns finished in 4:01:20, while her daughter came in at 5:31:14.

Burns posted her best time of 3:46:45 at the 2015 London marathon. “Health is your greatest wealth,” she told Runner’s World in 2012. “So experiencing a marathon and seeing what you’re capable of is really special.”