Anna Faris and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Faris and Chris Pratt were married from 2009 to 2017. They welcomed their son Jack in August 2012. Following their split, Pratt moved on with Schwarzenegger in June 2018. The duo got engaged less than a year later and were married in June 2019. Schwarzenegger gave birth to their daughter, Lyla, in August 2020.

“I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!” Faris wrote on her ex husband’s Instagram post announcing his engagement to Schwarzenegger in January 2019.

“[Anna] has an incredibly successful podcast. I really admire all the work that she’s done, and she’s definitely an expert at it,” the Rock What You’ve Got author told Us exclusively in May 2019. “Learning from her is another huge gift. I have such great people in my life that I’m able to learn from in all different areas of life and, and she’s definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world.”