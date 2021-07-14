Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes

Us broke the news in March 2009 that Eddie Cibrian and Rimes began having an affair after meeting on the set of Northern Lights. Rimes was also married at the time to Dean Sheremet, but the pair went their separate ways the same year.

Glanville and Cibrian, who stare sons Mason and Jake, officially divorced in 2010. Even though the RHOBH alum wasn’t initially thrilled with her ex-husband or Rimes, the trio eventually made peace for the children. Rimes and Cibrian tied the knot in April 2011.

Glanville later gave an update on how she managed to make things work with Rimes.

“I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we’re all together, and it’s so obvious. They’re so happy. They’re giddy little creatures,” the reality star said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in July 2021. “Eddie’s going to be in my life for the rest of my life. We bicker still like we’re married when we’re not. We’re like sister wives. It’s me and LeAnn and Eddie.”