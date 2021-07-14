Celebs Who Support Their Exes’ New Relationships

Busy Philipps and Colin Hanks

Tom Hanks’ son sparked a romance with the Girls 5Eva actress when they attended Loyola Marymount University back in the day, and though things didn’t work out, they’re still pals. “We met when I was 18 and Colin was 19. … We are very very close friends now — his wife [Samantha Bryant] and I are tight, he and my husband [Marc Silverstein] hang out,” Philipps explained during a December 2020 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “We go on vacation together. … I do have moments where I think, ‘How cool that we knew each other at this formative moment together?'”