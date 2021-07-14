Demi Moore and Emma Heming

Moore was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000. The former couple share daughters Rumer Willis (born in 1988), Scout Willis (born in 1991) and Tallulah Willis (born in 1994).

The Striptease actress was married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013. The Die Hard actor, for his part, tied the knot with Heming in 2009. The twosome welcomed daughters Mabel in 2012 and Evelyn in 2014.

The CocoBaba founder opened up about her connection to Moore and how she wanted her husband’s ex-wife at her vow renewal with Willis.

“She welcomed me into her family, like, I welcomed her into ours,” the businesswoman told Us in 2019. “Again, I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her.”

Moore referred to Heming as part of “the women who inspire me” during International Women’s Day.

“I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another,” the Inside Out author wrote via Instagram in March 2021. “We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life.”

Moore continued, “Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume. She carved a path quietly on her own to create @cocobabaofficial, launching the first body skincare products for woman [sic] to mother themselves! We all need that! Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring.”