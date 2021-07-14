Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson

Paltrow married Chris Martin in December 2003. They welcomed daughter Apple in 2004 and son Moses in April 2006. The duo split in 2014 and finalized their divorce in July 2016. The Goop founder moved on with producer Brad Falchuk and they got married in September 2018. Martin, for his part, started dating Johnson in October 2017.

“The adults are all very friendly,” a source exclusively revealed to Us in October 2019. “It’s not without effort and having to put feelings aside from time to time. They genuinely enjoy being together and there’s a lot of love for one another on all sides.”

The insider added that Paltrow formed a connection with the 50 Shades of Grey star.

“Gwyneth loves Dakota, and vice versa. She really likes her and who she is as a person,” the source told Us. “She cares deeply for him and wants him to be happy.”