Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner

“J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” a source told Us in June 2021. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

Garner and Ben Affleck were married from 2005 to 2015, finalizing their divorce in 2018. The exes share three kids: Violet (born in 2005), Seraphina (born in 2009) and Samuel (born in 2012). Affleck reconnected with Lopez in April 2021 after they were originally engaged from 2002 to 2004.