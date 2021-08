Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa

Kravitz, who was married to Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993, sent love to her husband, Jason Momoa, on his birthday in August 2021. “Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family,” he wrote via Instagram. The Aquaman star, who married Bonet in 2017, and the musician often reflect on their close relationship and share their adoration and respect for one another via social media.