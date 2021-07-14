Megan Fox and Sharna Burgess

After fans questioned whether the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was shading Fox in a new social media post, Green set the record straight.

“For people that need or want clarification. Megan and I get along great,” Green wrote via his Instagram Story in July 2021. “Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.”

Earlier that day, Green shared a sweet photo from his trip to Disney World with Burgess.

“It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with,” he wrote via Instagram. Fox responded in the comments section, writing, “Grateful for Sharna.” Burgess, in turn, responded to her comment with heart emojis.