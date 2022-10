Emma Stone and Dave McCary

The couple attended game 1 of the Wild Card series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres at Citi Field in October 2022. The New York team’s fans didn’t appreciate their Padres jerseys, however, and proceeded to boo the pair. The La La Land actress and her husband didn’t seem to mind, however, with the Oscar winner sporting a faux-shocked expression on her face.