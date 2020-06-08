Billie Eilish

The “Bad Guy” songstress slammed the idea that saying “black lives matter” takes away from appreciating all lives. “No one is saying your life doesn’t matter,” she wrote in a passionate Instagram statement on May 30. “No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything about you. … Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.” After explaining the concept of white privilege to her 64 million followers, Eilish concluded, “If all lives matter, why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren’t?”