John Boyega

Before his impassioned speech at a London protest went viral, the Star Wars actor made his feelings about social injustice clear on social media. “I really f–king hate racists,” he tweeted on May 27. After facing backlash from fans who thought the comment was inappropriate, he defended himself and the movement on Instagram Live. “I’m not even apologizing, first of all,” he said in the video. “A black man was just murdered in cold blood in the streets stateside, again, while saying that he can’t breathe. That’s a continuous cycle going on.”