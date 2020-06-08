Sophie Turner

When a social media user criticized the Game of Thrones alum for taking part in a protest in California on June 7, after Floyd’s alleged killers had been charged, she reminded her followers that the fight wasn’t over yet. “This isn’t just about those 4 cops, this is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner,” she replied via Instagram, referencing other African-Americans who have died at the hands of police. “This is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years. This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our believes that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.”