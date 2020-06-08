Tyler Cameron

The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram to show support for his best friend and for the broader Black Lives Matter movement on June 8. After sharing a number of different resources for his followers, Cameron fired back at an “all lives matter” comment. “No s–t Joanne but black lives matter the most right now because they are the ones whose live are the most at risk,” he wrote. “Here’s an example…I know you have no problem going for a walk in your neighborhood and have no worries at all. That simple freedom isn’t the same for a person of color.”