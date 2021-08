Coco Austin

“Well, I don’t shower every day. I do what’s needed,” the former reality star told E’s Daily Pop in August 2021. “I wash my hair every four days. But when I’m feeling icky, I’ll get in the shower. Whether that’s every day, that may be, but that could be every three days. I kinda keep myself clean, though. Like, if I feel like my pits smell or something, I just take some washcloths and some soap to it. I might not have to clean my whole body.”