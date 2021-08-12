LOL

Celebs Who Have Discussed Their Shower Habits: Dwayne Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jake Gyllenhaal and More

By
Jodie Turner-Smith Shower Habits
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
14
7 / 14
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Jodie Turner-Smith

“Before you lot even ask: in this house, we bathe,” the Queen & Slim star tweeted in August 2021.

Back to top