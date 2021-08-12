LOL Celebs Who Have Discussed Their Shower Habits: Dwayne Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jake Gyllenhaal and More By Yana Grebenyuk August 12, 2021 Matt Baron/Shutterstock 14 7 / 14 Jodie Turner-Smith “Before you lot even ask: in this house, we bathe,” the Queen & Slim star tweeted in August 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There Are More on the Way! Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! More News