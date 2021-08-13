Matthew McConaughey

The actor has said he doesn’t wear deodorant, but Yvette Nicole Brown, who worked with him on Tropic Thunder in 2008, reassured fans that he still smells good. “I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn’t have an odor. So my first thought was, ‘I’m going to get as close as I can to him to see if he’s right,'” she recalled during an August 2021 episode of The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM. “He does not have an odor. He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him and it’s not musty or crazy.”