Terry Crews

“First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star joked during an Access Hollywood interview in August 2021. “But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain’t nice. My wife is like, ‘Babe, babe, babe.’ I’m Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to get clean.”

After claiming his comments were “misrepresented” on social media, Crews clarified, “I am not anti-bathing.”