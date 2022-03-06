Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

“Oh Santa, what have you done?? On Christmas morning, @dbelicious and I watched Gideon and Harper open a box filled with … a golden retriever puppy. Her name is Ella, and she has pretty much taken over our lives,” the Matrix Resurrections star captioned an Instagram snap of twins Gideon and Harper cuddling the pup in December 2020. “She’s curious, clumsy, and sublime. Except for when she’s peeing everywhere. Or gnawing on everything. Which is always. Methinks we need some training. But first, I must go cuddle. Thanks, Santa. You rule.”