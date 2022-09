Sosie Bacon

To celebrate her 30th birthday, Bacon gave herself a special present.

“I was having a bit of a moment about turning 30 [and] I got, like, nine or 10 tattoos and a horse,” the Smile actress said during a September 2022 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert of her equine, Diamond. “I rode horses growing up, but not enough to get one. … She’s cheap, she’s pretty [and] she’s mine.”