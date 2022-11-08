Whoopi Goldberg

The Ghost star announced her plan to leave the app after Musk bought the company. “I’m getting off,” Goldberg told the View audience days after he took over. “I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of having had certain types of attitudes blocked, and now they’re back. I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back.” She confirmed her departure by tweeting, “To everyone, Thanks for everything! Until we meet again! Love, Whoopi.”