Colton Underwood

The Bachelor alum and his fiance, Jordan C. Brown, welcomed an addition to their family in March 2022. “Our family is growing. Instagram meet scout, scout meet instagram,” Underwood captioned a photo with the sweet new pup. The furry animal already has its own Instagram account too. “Hi my name is scout and this is one of my dads,” one post read alongside a snapshot of Brown. “He loves hand-feeding me, scratching my neck, and teaching me not to pee in the house.”