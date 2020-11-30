Sasha Farber

The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the newest member of his family in November 2020. “I grew up with a German shepherd as a kid in Australia, and to be honest he was my best friend if not only friend, I always told myself that when I grow up and own my own house I would find the right one again. Well ladies and gentlemen meet Grinchy,” he captioned a photo of his new dog alongside his much-smaller pup, Ruby, as well as some throwback photos of his childhood pet. Farber also shared videos of his wife, Emma Slater, walking Grinchy and the laid-back dog snuggling with him. “I love this guy,” he captioned a video of the snoozing pup.