Sarah Herron

During his time on Bachelor in Paradise, Johnson made headlines for referring to the Colorado native as a “one-armed bitch,” which he’s since apologized for and shared screenshots of Herron accepting his apology. “I recently learned that I never called Sarah a ‘one arm B,’” he wrote. “The audio was cut, spliced, and edited together from multiple conversations. I apologized for 3 years for something I never even did. Beyond f–ked up.”