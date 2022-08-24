2018

During a June interview on Radio Andy, Murray’s ex-wife, Bush, commented on their short-lived matrimony.

“It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do, but you know, it’s cool,” the John Tucker Must Die actress said at the time. When asked why she went through with the wedding, Bush replied, “Because how do you let everybody down, and how do you — what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time.”

Roemer took to Instagram to poke fun at the remarks, writing, “Wait a second … my producers also made me marry Chad Michael Murray!” She included a series of hashtags including, “do it for the crew,” “I kid,” “I love my husband” and “I wish peace and love for all.”