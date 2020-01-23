Channing Tatum and Jessie J: A Timeline of Their Relationship

November 2018

Tatum was in attendance at his love’s November 2018 concert in London when she publicly revealed a very personal struggle. “I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children,” she shared at the time. “I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in the moment when it gets really hard,” the London native explained. “So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song.”