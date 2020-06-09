In Memoriam

Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx and More Attend George Floyd Memorial Service in Houston

By
Channing Tatum Jamie Foxx Attend George Floyds Houston Memorial Service
 David J Phillip/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
4
4 / 4

Heartfelt Performance

Ne-Yo performed a Boys II Men song during the memorial service.

Back to top