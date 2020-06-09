In Memoriam Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx and More Attend George Floyd Memorial Service in Houston By Dory Jackson June 9, 2020 David J Phillip/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 4 1 / 4 Meet and Greets Tatum wore a face mask as he interacted with Sharpton at the gathering. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Has Tummy Control Built In This Casual Wrap Top Is an Upgrade From Your Basic Tee So Many Tory Burch Flat Sandals Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now More News