2006

The twosome began dating in 2006 after playing love interests in Step Up. “We were basically together on the movie,” Tatum told Redbook in October 2014. “It’s interesting now because we can watch it and see; we can go, ‘Oh, wow, that was actually our real first kiss.’ As soon as the movie wrapped, we went back to L.A. and were together, and together ever since — never broken up.”