Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

August 2021

Dewan made headlines when she opened up about taking a then-newborn Everly to Canada with her for work without Tatum. “I had a lot of postpartum anxiety, I would say,” she noted on the “Dear Gabby” podcast. “It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple times in the night and then you’re working all day. I was breast-feeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner — I mean, it was just craziness.”

The former World of Dance host later clarified her comments. “[The quotes] make it appear that I was slamming my daughter’s father, something I would never do,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him. Anyone who actually listens to the interview, something I encourage everyone to do, will clearly see that my words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip with no regard for the actual people involved, or the message intended.”