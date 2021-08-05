Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

February 2020

Dewan and Tatum agreed to 50/50 joint custody in January 2020 and finalized their divorce the following month. They decided that their daughter would split time with her parents during the week and alternate weekends at their respective houses.

A source told Us in May 2020 that the exes had been “coparenting great and there’s no drama between them.”

Despite finalizing their divorce one year earlier, Us obtained court documents in April 2021 that Tatum’s lawyers filed to request a trial to settle additional details, including child and spousal support, attorneys’ fees and costs and reimbursement/credits.