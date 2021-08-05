Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

January 2020

The Vow actor made a dig at Dewan after an Instagram user commented, “Jenna looks better with you,” on a photo of him and Jessie J. “Ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” he replied. “Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. Just facts.”

Tatum later clarified his remarks. “And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s–t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else,” he wrote. “Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the be holder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s–t to start s–t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”