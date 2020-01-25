Love Lives

Channing Tatum Shows PDA With Girlfriend Jessie J at MusiCares Gala After Taking Dig at Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan

By
Channing Tatum Takes Dig at Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan, Defends Girlfriend Jessie J
 Broadimage/Shutterstock
8
7 / 8

Out on the Town

The duo have kept their relationship low-key since reuniting earlier this month.

Back to top