November 2022

Kravitz opened up about her romance with Tatum in a cover interview for GQ, telling the outlet that he was a major source of support for her as they made the movie Pussy Island. “He’s just a wonderful human,” she explained. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.” On set, she added that the Logan Lucky star “really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet.” As for why the duo have kept their relationship relatively low-key, she said: “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”