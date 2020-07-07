Josh and Nessa’s Side

Richards and Barrett announced their split last month via a YouTube video. Richards reacted on Monday via Twitter.

“Sometimes you need to cut out the fake people in your life. You give them f—king 2nd chances and they go behind you’re back and try and f–k with you again,” he wrote. “Biggest advice I have for you all, learn who’s real! Wish everyone the best and hope they all succeed.”

Barrett, meanwhile, released a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 7. “I’m only going to speak on this matter once because there are far more important things happening in the world right now. I’m tired of being everyone’s scapegoat, no matter what I say or what people say I’ve done, I get hate online. Yes, Chase kissed me & nothing else happened after that. I can speak for the both of us that it didn’t mean anything,” she told Us. “The narrative that is being spun around me is one of hate and slut shaming, and the constant DM’s and emails of people telling me i’m stupid and should kill myself are getting to be too much for to me bear. I’ve deleted my apps off my phone and only re-download to post – it’s gotten so bad. it makes me want to quit social media altogether. I’m thankful for my true friends, my team, and finding solace in the studio on a daily basis. My music has been my therapy, and I’m excited to share my side of the story and my truth through my music with the world when it’s ready.”