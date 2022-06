Things Started Out ‘So Smoothly’

Two and a Half Men premiered on CBS in September 2003. “For those first couple of years, it was, you know, an incredible joy,” Cryer told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “[Sheen] had been sober for two years when we started the show, and it was really important to him to keep sober. And for those first few years, the show was also going so smoothly.”