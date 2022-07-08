Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

June 2022

After Sami joined the NSFW site OnlyFans, Sheen hinted that he believed Richards was to blame for his eldest daughter’s decision. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” he told Us at the time. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

He later changed his tune after the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress defended Sami and OnlyFans in a lengthy Instagram post, saying that Richards made “salient points” about the app. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure,” Sheen told Us. “From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

When Richards made her own debut on the platform a few days later, her ex offered his support in another statement, saying, “Go get ’em, Denise.” An insider also told Us that the duo had worked things out after their brief spat. “She and Charlie have made peace now and understand each other,” the source explained. “He’s saying more power to them both and isn’t going to cause any fuss.”