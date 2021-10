November 2015

“Charlie, when I married him, he wasn’t a bad boy,” Richards said on a November 2015 episode of the podcast “Allegedly With Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss,” explaining that her former groom wasn’t struggling with drugs when they walked down the aisle. “He was sober for almost four years. He was a very different person. His lifestyle was very, very different. He was a former bad boy, I guess.”