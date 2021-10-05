Top 5

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

Charlie Sheen Confirms Daughter Sami Moved Out of Denise Richards’ Home, Dropped Out of High School
September 2021

After Sami made headlines for alleging via TikTok that she was “trapped in an abusive household” and “would go days without eating or sleeping” because she was “insanely depressed” in 2020, Sheen confirmed that his and Richards’ eldest daughter moved in with him and dropped out of high school.

“Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally,” Sheen’s rep, Jeff Ballard, told Us. “We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”

According to a source, Richards, who had not yet publicly acknowledged her daughter’s video, was “saddened” by the station.

”Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting. She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn’t want to follow the rules,” the source said. “Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad. Denise loves her daughter very much.”

