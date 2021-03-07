Pics

Charlie Sheen Through the Years: From ‘Platoon’ to ‘Two and a Half Men’ and Every Scandal in Between

By
2002 to 2006 Denise Richards Marriage Charlie Sheen Through the Years
 Richard Young/Shutterstock
17
7 / 17
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

2002

Nearly two years after meeting on the set of the movie Good Advice, Charlie married Richards in June 2002.

Back to top