He’s a Tattoo Junkie

Wilson told GQ in 2017 that he got his ink when he was 15. “I got the first one with a fake ID,” he admitted. His father was the landlord of a tattoo parlor, “but he’s very, like, white-collar businessman and was not cool with me getting tattoos,” Wilson explained. “So, he hit up the people at the tattoo shop and was like, ‘Yo, quit tattooing my son!’”